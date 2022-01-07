EU's top envoy visits east Ukraine war front

KIEV • The European Union's top diplomat has visited the front line of Ukraine's war with Moscow-backed forces, promising "massive consequences and severe costs" for Russia if it launched a new military offensive against its neighbour.

Mr Josep Borrell flew by helicopter to the easterly Luhansk region on Wednesday, the first EU High Representative to do so since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014, as part of a Western diplomatic push in support of Ukraine.

Kiev and its allies have sounded the alarm over the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops and military equipment near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, raising fears of an open war between the two former Soviet neighbours.

TV footage showed Mr Borrell walking through a snowy landscape, meeting soldiers and civilians at one of the checkpoints that divides government-controlled Ukraine from the separatist-held territories. The roofs of nearby houses were destroyed and had bullet holes in the walls.

"The conflict on the borders is on the verge of getting deeper and tensions have been building up with respect to the European security as a whole," Mr Borrell told reporters.

The EU has a firm stance and a strong commitment "that any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs", he added.

Moscow has previously denied planning a new military offensive against Ukraine and accuses Kiev of building up its own forces in the east of the country.

Russia has pressed the United States for security guarantees that Nato will halt its eastward expansion. The two sides will meet for talks in Geneva on Jan 9-10.

Ukraine has long sought assurances that no decisions about its future, including its right to eventually join the EU and the Nato military alliance, would be made without its involvement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who accompanied Mr Borrell, welcomed the trip as "a very timely visit against the background of Russian blackmail, escalation and threats". Meanwhile, the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that upcoming talks with Russia will not succeed so long as there is a "gun to Ukraine's head".

Days ahead of US-Russia talks in Geneva, Mr Blinken said that if the talks are "going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation".

"It's very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine's head," he said.

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE