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EU’s Kallas says she sees no sign of Russian goodwill to negotiate peace

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PARIS, Nov 9 - The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday she saw little sign of goodwill from Russia to negotiate a settlement to the war in Ukraine, adding Moscow had already signed up to numerous agreements underpinning European security but had failed to respect them.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, Kaja Kallas also said any future discussions on European security should be led by the European Union in line with its treaties and institutional structures, rather than through ad hoc formats.

"It is clear that the big countries want to talk also to big countries" she said.

"But when it comes to European security issues, then the European Union has very clear lines in place. We have the treaties," she also said.

She added she expected some European countries to also provide their suspicions on a spate of hoax bomb threats across the bloc in the coming days. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.