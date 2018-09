STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AFP) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Wednesday (Sept 12) for the establishment of an EU border and coastguard force of 10,000 people in two years, as the bloc bolsters efforts to reduce migration.

"The European Commission is today proposing to strengthen the European Border and Coast Guard to better protect our external borders, with an additional 10,000 European border guards by 2020," Mr Juncker said in his state of the union speech.