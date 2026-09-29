EU's good work on migration was overshadowed by Ceuta events, says EU migration chief

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BRUSSELS, Sept 29 - Magnus Brunner, the European Union's Commissioner for Migration, said the images of the massive surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in late July overshadowed what were otherwise good statistics from the EU on migration.

"I would say images sometimes overshadowed the best statistics," he told reporters in Brussels during a presentation of a new plan to strengthen security at the EU external borders.

More than 72,000 people surged into the enclave from Morocco at the end of July, although most later left. Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory, including minors.

Brunner had also told Reuters TV earlier this month that while there had been a sharp decline in the irregular arrivals into Europe of migrants, the images from Ceuta had nonetheless fuelled support for far-right parties. REUTERS