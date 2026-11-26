BRUSSELS, Nov 26 - EU Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday said his aim for the EU summit was to get member states closer to an agreement on the bloc's next budget, as several leaders reiterated their objections to proposals he has put on the table.

"My objective is to bring our leaders closer to a deal," Costa told reporters ahead of the summit in Brussels. "We need a long-term budget fit to funding our main priorities."

But Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten once again voiced the objections of net contributors to the EU budget, as he said the Netherlands was not ready to accept the proposals on the table.

"The budget needs to be modernised and needs to be downsized if we want to strike a deal," Jetten said before the meeting. "It is now up to Costa to come with a better proposal." REUTERS