Man arrested after Eurostar suspends all train services in and out of Britain due to trespasser

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police arrested a man for obstruction of the railway line on Saturday (March 30) after Eurostar, the company that runs trains between London, Paris and Brussels, said it had suspended all trains in and out of Britain.

The man was held for trespass and obstruction having spent the night on the roof of London’s St Pancras Railway Station, British Transport Police said.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said all services were suspended until at least 0945 GMT (5:45pm Singapore time).

“We have suspended all services to and from London St Pancras this morning, due to a trespasser on the tracks,” Eurostar said, urging passengers not to travel on Saturday morning.