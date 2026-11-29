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Eurostar services hit by widespread cancellations after incident on Lille-Brussels line

Trains between London and Lille/Brussels, and Paris and Brussels were experiencing delays on Nov 29, due to an incident on the line between Lille and Brussels, Eurostar said.

PARIS - Eurostar services between London, Lille, Brussels and Paris suffered widespread cancellations and delays on Nov 29 after the emergency services attended an incident on the line between Lille and Brussels.

“Trains between London and Lille/Brussels, and Paris and Brussels are experiencing delays today due to emergency services dealing with an incident on 28/11/2026 on the line between Lille and Brussels,” Eurostar said on its website.

All but two of 10 trains due to depart Paris for London after 1400 GMT (10pm in Singapore) were listed on the Eurostar website as cancelled.

A Reuters journalist at a crowded Paris Gare du Nord said passengers booked on to cancelled trains in the afternoon were advised that they would be unable to travel on evening services.

Eurostar was not immediately available for comment. REUTERS