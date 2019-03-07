Eurostar rail chaos as French customs staff stage 'no-deal Brexit' checks

PARIS (REUTERS) - Train services between Paris and London suffered long delays on Wednesday (March 6) as French customs staff made extra security checks to highlight the pressure Britain's departure from the European Union could place on their workforce.

Train operator Eurostar said services were experiencing delays of up to two hours at the Gare du Nord in Paris because of the additional security controls.

Thousands of passengers queued up to pass through passport control as customs officials took longer questioning passengers and running bag checks.

"Feeling like a pawn in the Brexit game as I am currently stuck at Gare du Nord while French staff prove how terrible Brexit will be," passenger Lucy Hagger wrote on Twitter.

French customs workers began their protest on Monday at the northern ports of Calais and Dunkirk, where long lines of trucks built up as customs workers ran extensive checks.

The labour unions behind the protest action say the delays underline the need for more customs workers to be hired.

"We will overcome the shortcomings and lack of preparedness," the five unions said in a joint statement before launching their protests this week.

@Eurostar @EurostarUK Please _urgently_ update. Massive queue to check in to the 18.07 from Gare du Nord – not moving at all – and no information available as to why, how long, whether trains are being held for us... The least you could do is put up a sign or make an announcement pic.twitter.com/3D3BMHwBq0 — PhyllisStein #Remainiac #Pro-EU (@meejahoar) March 6, 2019

I dread to think how @Eurostar will manage post March 29. Insane line today due to “increased customs controls”. Major delays. Rude staff giving no explanations. I’ve been between two passport controls for 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/V8KxSUQBVL — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) March 6, 2019

Due to take the Eurostar home, but the passport staff have randomly decided they randomly need a Brexit demo. Fab. pic.twitter.com/9XcfNC1g9C — Brian Mac (@BrianCorcaigh) March 6, 2019

No joke, French trade unions are staging a “Brexit style” work to rule at the Gare du Nord in Paris today. It’s aimed at getting Eurostar passengers used to long delays, queues, & fractious arguments with surly officials who don’t like the look of blue passports. Allez les gars ! pic.twitter.com/I0iwRrVvRT — Peter Allen (@peterallenparis) March 6, 2019

"But we want to alert the authorities to the state of disrepair of the customs administration."