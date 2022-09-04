Europe's energy crisis deepens after Russia keeps pipeline shut

MOSCOW - Europe was plunged deeper into crisis as Russia's Gazprom again halted its key gas pipeline indefinitely, a move decried by European politicians as an attempt to use energy as a weapon.

Hours after the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders agreed to implement a price cap on Russian oil, Gazprom reversed its plan to resume flows through the Nord Stream pipeline. It was meant to open again on Saturday after maintenance, but the company said a fault had been discovered.

Europe's politicians have been bracing themselves for the prospect of supply cuts for weeks, and scrambling to find ways to cut demand. With industry already shutting down and the euro sliding, the latest move only adds to the sense of urgency. As winter approaches, Europe's resolve to keep backing Ukraine against Russia may be tested.

The European Union said Gazprom was acting on "fallacious pretences". Siemens Energy, which makes the pipeline's turbines, said what Gazprom had found did not justify cutting the gas, a view shared by Germany's grid agency. There was no comment from the Kremlin.

"Use of gas as a weapon will not change the resolve of the EU," European Council president Charles Michel said on Twitter. "We will accelerate our path towards energy independence."

With gas prices four times higher than a year ago, the EU is considering unprecedented interventions in the energy market, such as price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on profits. Those discussions had helped to push down prices last week.

Europe has been building up its storage, in an attempt to prepare for the prospect of a Russian cutoff, and has a buffer for at least part of the winter. Yet the situation could get much worse when stockpiles decrease, especially closer to the end of the heating season - or if Europe has a severe cold snap.

"The situation is tense and a further deterioration of the situation cannot be ruled out," the German Network Agency said on Saturday. "However, gas supply in Germany is stable at the moment. Security of supply in Germany continues to be guaranteed at present."

A complete halt of Nord Stream, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, would leave only two major routes supplying gas to the European Union: one via Ukraine and TurkStream through the Black Sea.

Separately, Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday, adding that its forces foiled the attack with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets. Reuters was unable to verify the report.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS