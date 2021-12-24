Europe's Christmas party to go on, but chill of winter curbs looms

Despite having one of the best vaccination rates in Europe, Spain has just decided to reimpose the mandatory wearing of masks in all outdoor places after it recorded a dramatic jump in coronavirus cases, with almost half of all new infections attributed to the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also ordered the military to help with the vaccine booster programme.

Just about the only concession Mr Sanchez offered his country is that the measures will not interfere too drastically with Christmas-related events.

"Don't worry, families will be able to celebrate," he told the Spanish Parliament in Madrid.

As Europe is rapidly becoming the epicentre of the new Omicron wave of infections, governments throughout the continent are facing a challenge similar to that of Spain: How to ensure that the festive season can still take place while reinstating health-related restrictions.

Spain's problem is that although 81 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated - compared with only 61 per cent in the United States, for instance - just 20 per cent of Spaniards have received a booster shot, and the country's soaring new infection rates are currently among the highest in Europe.

With Christmas just around the corner, the country is recording around 695 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than at any time during the pandemic.

So, although Spain held out for some time against the rein-troduction of restrictions because it knew that these were bound to be unpopular, the government ultimately had to bow to the inevitable.

The shutters are coming down elsewhere in Europe.

Neighbouring Portugal - another country that had initially done very well in the vaccination stakes - has ordered all bars and nightclubs to shut from Sunday, immediately after the Christmas revelries are over.

Austria, in the heart of Europe, is doing the same from Monday, putting a damper on New Year events. After Christmas, there is "no time to celebrate", said Austrian chief medical officer Katharina Reich.

And Germany, Europe's biggest country, is implementing similar measures.

Finland, on the opposite northern tip of the continent, is taking a milder approach by allowing restaurants and bars to remain open until 10pm.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands remains in a strict lockdown until mid-January.

The one exception to this trend is Britain, which holds the record in Europe for the number of infections, with more than 100,000 new cases reported daily.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is deeply divided over reintroducing restrictions.

Masks are required on public transport and in a few other public places, but at least for the moment, there are no measures to close nightclubs and bars in England, although Scotland and Wales have more restrictive arrangements.

London's curious hesitation in the face of the worst infection figures may be explained by Mr Johnson's political difficulties, as his reputation was damaged by revelations that both he and his closest associates ignored health regulations during last year's lockdowns.

So, it is more than likely that the British government is simply waiting until after Christmas before tightening health restrictions, in the hope that by then, the political scandals would have subsided.

Everywhere in Europe, the emphasis is on accelerating the vaccine booster programme.

Britain, where almost half the population have now received a third dose of a vaccine, has pledged to administer about one million booster shots a day, an objective that initially seemed impossible but is now being met.

Germany has set a target of 30 million booster vaccinations by the end of the year, and with 28 million already delivered, it is close to hitting its goal.

But General Carsten Breuer, the head of Germany's pandemic crisis team, wants to accelerate the pace.

"The week before and the week after Christmas are extremely important", he said, largely because people have free time to get vaccinated.

The eagerness of all European governments to avoid any disturbance of traditional Christmas celebrations is due to the realisation that there is a growing resistance among the public about the continuation of restrictive measures, as well as heightened suspicions about the role scientific committees play in advising politicians on lockdowns.

A fierce media debate is now taking place in Britain over allegations that the country's scientific advisers are exaggerating the potential impact of Omicron, and that the number of those requiring hospitalisation is far lower than anticipated.

The fact that infection numbers throughout Europe are soaring while death figures remain low is feeding a growing narrative that politicians may be overcautious, and that many of the imposed restrictions are not necessary.

With the exception of Britain, the rest of Europe's governments remain determined to err on the side of caution - but only after allowing people to drink and be merry at the coming weekend.