Europe's centre-right seeks champion to rise above Orban row

BRUSSELS • Divided over how to handle ties to Hungary's populist Prime Minister and facing a future without their figurehead, Dr Angela Merkel, Europe's centre-right parties are gathering to seek a leader.

More than 700 delegates from across the continent will attend the European People's Party (EPP) conference in Helsinki this week and, on Thursday, vote to choose a standard-bearer.

The chosen candidate - either Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb or, more likely, German Member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber - will lead the European Parliament's largest group into May's election.

If the EPP remains the biggest coalition in the Strasbourg Chamber after the vote, the party's election leader, or Spitzenkandidat, could then become president of the European Commission.

The current president, former Luxembourg leader Jean-Claude Juncker, is an EPP veteran, and German Chancellor Merkel will wield great influence over the choice of his successor.

But a final decision on the post will only emerge from horse-trading among the union's 27 national leaders. The 28th, Britain Prime Minister Theresa May, will have led her country out of the bloc at the end of March.

And many of the 27 leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, are known to oppose the automatic selection of a Spitzenkandidat.

So whatever the result of the May 26 election, it will trigger a round of political intrigue in Brussels and Europe's capitals, and the EPP will play a major role in deciding who gets the top jobs.

Mr Weber, who has Dr Merkel's endorsement, is the clear favourite. In addition to his fellow German's backing, Mr Weber can count on Austria's right-wing Chancellor, Mr Sebastian Kurz, and Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister, Mr Viktor Orban, to rally their supporters to his cause.

Mr Stubb has not got such backing, but this has made him the candidate of those who think the EPP should reject Mr Orban's Fidesz and its increasing anti-EU rhetoric and authoritarian tactics.

The 758 delegates gather in Helsinki on Wednesday and vote on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE