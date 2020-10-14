European Union set to sanction Russia over poisoning of Navalny

BRUSSELS • The European Union has agreed to move ahead with sanctions against Russian officials over the nerve agent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, further complicating already fraught ties with Moscow.

Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday agreed to sanctions proposals made last week by France and Germany, which said Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Mr Navalny with Novichok, the chemical weapon also used in a 2018 attack on a Russian defector in England.

The ministers also said they were ready to sanction Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, as the bloc seeks to step up pressure over his regime's crackdown on protesters.

Germany and France last week accused Moscow of responsibility for poisoning Mr Navalny with Soviet-developed Novichok, saying "no credible explanation has been provided by Russia".

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the decision.

"I believe it is of paramount importance in the light of such a serious crime - a violation of international law and the chemical weapons convention - that the European Union shows unity, and it has done so today," he said.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said technical work would now begin, based on evidence provided by France and Germany, to prepare the sanctions listings, though he did not say how many people and entities would be targeted.

Paris and Berlin last week said they would push for sanctions targeting "individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok programme".

Measures related to the Navalny case will be made under the EU's chemical weapons sanctions framework, which ministers extended by a year on Monday.

Four members of Russia's military intelligence were hit with travel bans and asset freezes under this framework for their role in the Novichok poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

The framework has also been used against Syrian officials for carrying out chemical weapons attacks on their civil war foes.

The push for punitive action in the Navalny case came after the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN's chemical weapons watchdog, confirmed the finding by Germany, France and Sweden that the Russian activist was poisoned by a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

On Belarus, Mr Borrell said the decision to line up sanctions against Mr Lukashenko and some members of his entourage had come in response to the "evolving situation" on the ground - and because the regime was refusing to negotiate with the opposition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE