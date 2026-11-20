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A soldier standing guard during the Koalicja military exercise in Nowa Deba, Poland, on Nov 20.

NOWA DEBA, Poland – Thousands of European troops are taking part in an unprecedented military exercise in south-eastern Poland to prepare for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilise the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

Meanwhile, as the drill was under way, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a Russian missile had crashed early on Nov 20 near Poland’s border with Ukraine, describing it as likely an intentional provocation by Moscow that was timed to the drills.

The crash site of the missile is about 75km from the exercises.

“This was not an accidental event. It was coordinated with our show of force, our show of unity,” Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Nov 20 during a news conference at the drills.

“Our presence here shows that we cannot be frightened.”

Led by France and Britain, the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine.

The two-week exercise, which began on Nov 9, is for the first time checking this coalition’s ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. It is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily.

European allies rally in support of Ukraine

Leaders from Ukraine and nearly 40 other delegations met in Berlin on Nov 19 to underline their support for Kyiv and explore Ukraine’s post-war security arrangements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again. Moscow wants to keep NATO away from its borders.

US envoy Jared Kushner said on Nov 19 he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for post-war Ukraine. He and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about US President Donald Trump’s discussions on ending the nearly five-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks on Nov 19 with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defence guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

After the Nov 19 meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drill in Poland shows that the “Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace”.

Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK are taking part in the exercise, with Poland providing the logistical back-up. Turkey was participating remotely from Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Nov 19 that 1,100 troops from France were deployed, and that “we have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition”.

The exercise in Poland follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine, or MNF-U, said UK brigadier Campbell Close, who serves as deputy commander for operations of the French Army’s 1st division. That division is in charge of the land part of the Koalicja exercise in Poland.

“This is a deployment exercise,” Close said on Nov 15 at the Nowa Deba military training ground in south-eastern Poland. “We are a defensive force.”

He praised Poland’s handling of the logistics of moving thousands of vehicles, people and their equipment for the drill.

If deployed once a ceasefire is in place, the force would help regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces, provide the reassurance needed to open the country’s skies and help clear mines in the Black Sea, Lieutenant-General Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, has said. It would not have peacekeeping or peace-monitoring functions.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz visiting troops taking part in the “Koalicja” military exercise in Nowa Deba, Poland, on Nov 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

Coalition troops arrived in Poland by sea, air and land, the Polish government said, before travelling by rail and road to the Nowa Deba training site.

They rehearsed transporting personnel and equipment, as well as joint command-and-control exercises, and flew fighter jets and an aerial refuelling tanker. They also operated surveillance drones, drilled responses to drone attacks and trained in trench warfare.

The initial idea of the Coalition of the Willing was to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5. In the absence of a NATO commitment to fulfil this function, France and the UK decided to go ahead with plans for a separate European proposal of countries willing to come to Ukraine’s aid if necessary.

In 2025, Putin said that any foreign troops inside Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets”.

The multinational troops may have a purely defensive function, but they would still need to be a “combat force for their own force protection”, said Ed Arnold, a senior associate fellow at the RUSI military think-tank in London. AP