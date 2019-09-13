European powers urge Iran to return to nuclear accord compliance

PARIS (REUTERS) - France, Britain and Germany, the European parties to Iran's nuclear accord, on Friday (Sept 13) expressed deep concern at Teheran's violations of the 2015 deal and urged it to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in its report of Sept 8 that advanced centrifuges had been installed or were being installed in Natanz. We are deeply concerned by these activities," the European powers said in their first joint statement since an IAEA briefing earlier this week.

"We continue to support the JCPoA (nuclear accord) and urge Iran to reverse its activities that violate its JCPoA commitments, and to refrain from all further action."

"We call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters."