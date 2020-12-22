European medicine regulator approves Pfizer vaccine

AMSTERDAM • Europe's medi-cine regulator yesterday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by United States company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting the bloc on course to start inoculations within a week.

"I am delighted to announce that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) scientific committee met today and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech," EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference.

"Our scientific opinion paves the way for the first marketing authorisation in the EU," she noted, adding that it would cover all 27 countries.

"It is a significant step forward in the fight against this pandemic that is causing suffering and hardship."

Having gained the green light from EMA, the final step is approval by the European Commission (EC), which is expected soon.

The commission typically follows the EMA's advice.

EC chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter: "It's a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!"

She added: "Now we will act fast. I expect an @EU-Commission decision by this evening."

European Union countries - including Germany, France, Austria and Italy - have said they plan to start vaccinations from Sunday as Europe tries to catch up with the US and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month.

Preparations for the vaccine roll-out come as the identification of a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus in Britain caused chaos across the region, with countries shutting off travel ties with the UK and disrupting trade ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Ms Cooke said it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech jab would work against the new strain.

"At this moment, there is no evidence to suggest this vaccine will not work against the new variant," she added.

A phased-in approach means front-line healthcare workers and elderly residents of care homes are being prioritised, with most national schemes not reaching the general public until the end of the first quarter of next year at the earliest.

The pandemic has killed about 470,000 Europeans and is picking up pace in the winter months, crushing economies in the process.

Many governments have imposed tighter restrictions on households to try to curb a second wave of infections and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems.

Dr von der Leyen had already targeted the start of vaccinations over the Dec 27-29 period.

Student medics, retired doctors, pharmacists and soldiers are being drafted into a European vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale.

The goal of the 27-member EU is to reach coverage of 70 per cent of its 450 million people.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE