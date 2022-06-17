European leaders meet Zelensky in show of support and unity

IRPIN (Ukraine) • The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday, in a show of support which Kyiv hopes will be followed by more weapons and tougher action to help in the war with Russia.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," French President Emmanuel Macron said after arriving in Kyiv on an overnight train, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They were also joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The move has strong symbolism, coming just a day before the European Union's executive commission is expected to recommend pushing forward with Ukraine's bid to join the bloc, which EU leaders are expected to endorse at a summit next week. "We all four support the immediate EU candidate status," said Mr Macron.

Mr Scholz, Mr Macron and Mr Draghi say they are strong supporters of Ukraine, and have taken major steps to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy and find weapons to help Kyiv.

But Ukraine has long criticised Mr Scholz over what it regards as Germany's slow delivery of weapons and reluctance to sever economic ties with Moscow, and was furious this month at Mr Macron for saying in an interview that Russia must not be "humiliated". Italy has also proposed a peace plan, which Ukrainians fear could lead to pressure on them to give up territory.

Still, Mr Zelensky thanked the visiting Europeans in a message on the Telegram messaging app, writing: "Ukrainians today are on the frontline of the fight against Russian attacks. But they're not alone. And this is confirmed by today's visit of Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi and Klaus Iohannis to Kyiv."

The meeting with Mr Zelensky began with a handshake and came after the four European leaders had viewed ruined buildings and wrecked cars in the nearby town of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion.

The leaders, dressed in suits but not wearing any visible protective equipment, were surrounded by heavily armed soldiers.

Mr Scholz called the wreckage he saw "terrible" and "senseless", adding: "An entire city in which there was no military infrastructure whatsoever was destroyed... That tells us a lot about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression which is only aimed at destroying and conquering."

Shown a slogan on a wall of a damaged building in Irpin that said "Make Europe not war", Mr Macron said: "It's very moving to see that. This is the right message."

Mr Macron also promised to deliver "six additional Caesar" long-range self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to help it counter the Russian invasion, in addition to 12 howitzers delivered already.

After the leaders spoke to Irpin's mayor and other officials, Mr Draghi added: "Much of what they talked about was reconstruction. Words of pain, of hope, but also of what they want to do in the future."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said the leaders should use their time with Mr Zelensky to take a "realistic look at the state of affairs" rather than discussing more arms shipments to Kyiv.

Mr Scholz said that Mr Zelensky would take part in this month's Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

In a tweet, Mr Scholz thanked Mr Zelensky for "accepting my invitation to participate in the G-7 summit" from June 26 to 28 in the German Alpine resort of Schloss Elmau. Mr Zelensky is expected to join the leaders by video link.

