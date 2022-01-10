European leaders crank up pressure on anti-vaxxers

LONDON • From Britain's Boris Johnson to France's Emmanuel Macron, Europe's leaders are increasingly going after anti-vaxxers as the battle against the fast-spreading Omicron variant deepens the region's pandemic fatigue.

Amid a seemingly unstoppable surge in infections, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than resorting to widespread clampdowns.

The strong overall uptake in inoculations has emboldened leaders to go more aggressively after holdouts, prodding them in various ways to roll up their sleeves.

French President Macron took the rhetoric to a new level last week when he said his government's strategy was to "p*** off" those who have refused shots.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Johnson accused anti-vaxxers of spreading "nonsense".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supports making shots compulsory, has labelled the anti-vax movement "a tiny minority of reckless extremists".

Across the continent, the policy of coercion is becoming l'ordre du jour, with many governments trying to make life difficult for those who refuse a vaccine and brushing aside concerns about civic freedoms.

Mr Macron, who faces a difficult re-election campaign this spring, is banking on support among the millions who are desperate to leave the pandemic behind.

Last Friday, he stood by his remarks, saying it "was my responsibility to ring the alarm".

On Saturday, several thousand people joined marches across France to protest against restrictions for the non-vaccinated, brandishing placards denouncing Mr Macron's choice of language and his government's latest efforts to tighten rules.

France is toughening restrictions on those who are not inoculated, looking to put in place a vaccine pass to access bars and restaurants, or even to travel by train.

Meanwhile, Italy last Wednesday made shots compulsory for people over 50, though the fine of €100 (S$150) for non-compliance has been kept deliberately low.

In Austria, the unvaccinated are barred from most areas of life, including non-essential shopping, hotels and restaurants, although enforcement is spotty.

The country also wants to make vaccines mandatory from next month, though implementation may be delayed.

Thousands marched in Vienna on Saturday against the restrictions and upcoming mandate, resuming weekly protests seen before the holidays.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is already in what some officials have termed a "lockdown of the unvaccinated", with limits on access to theatres and other leisure activities.

Last Friday, the authorities created an even bigger hurdle, requiring negative tests at restaurants and non-essential stores for fully vaccinated people. Only those who have had their booster jabs get no-hassle access.

"Anyone who hasn't been immunised is endangering themselves," Mr Scholz said.

While Mr Johnson has said he favours a voluntary approach to vaccinations, last week his frustration with anti-vaxxers boiled over. "I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media, they are completely wrong."

Given the "tragedy" going on, "it's time that I and (the) government call them out on what they're doing", he added.

More than 150,000 people have died after catching Covid-19 in the UK, the government said on Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE