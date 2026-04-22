European health chief says EU must flex regional muscle to ensure drug access

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BARCELONA, April 22 - European Union authorities need a broader remit to secure access to newly approved drugs, including collective procurement negotiations for several countries, the head of European Medicines Agency Emer Cooke said on Wednesday.

The number of drug launches in Europe has fallen sharply, potentially, hindering patient access to some of the latest medicines, since U.S. President Donald Trump last May introduced a new U.S. drug pricing policy.

"I think we're at a very critical point at the moment," Cooke told the Reuters Pharma Europe 2026 event in Barcelona, Spain.

"Everybody's struggling with what the impacts of the U.S. policy on pricing will be. And that's not just on pricing, it's on where you do your clinical trials, where you market, where you launch."

Europe is the second biggest market for pharmaceuticals and has universal healthcare, putting it in a "very strong place in terms of access" overall, Cooke noted, while urging a more joined-up European approach.

Cooke also said in the interview that the EU regulatory review of the first of a new generation of weight-loss pills would be concluded "very soon", indicating it would be in the coming weeks or months ahead of the northern hemisphere summer when institutional decision-making generally slows.

Two new oral drugs by Eli Lilly's LLY.N and rival Novo Nordisk have been cleared for a U.S. launch this year. REUTERS