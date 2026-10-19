European governments warn citizens over security in France after riots

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ROME/BERLIN/WARSAW, Oct 19 - European governments on Monday advised citizens travelling to France to avoid large crowds and exercise caution, warning of a deterioration in security conditions after thousands were arrested and shops looted in protests over the weekend.

Demonstrations across France over high prices and declining public services erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched as violent groups clashed with police.

In response, the foreign ministries of several European countries issued fresh travel warnings.

ITALY

Italy said its citizens should register their presence in France on a website or an app to enable them to be located, as it warned them to avoid large crowds and exercise extreme caution.

GERMANY

The German foreign ministry said further riots in the coming days couldn't be ruled out and urged German nationals to follow instructions from local police. It warned citizens that they could face fines or claims for damages if they failed to leave unauthorised demonstrations when asked to do so.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czechs in France are advised to avoid demonstrations, marches and public gatherings, CTK news agency reported. The security situation in France has deteriorated, according to the Czech foreign affairs ministry.

POLAND

Poland said in its country guidance that visitors should avoid places where demonstrations are taking place, though there was no change to its overall guidance about whether France was safe to visit.

NETHERLANDS

The Dutch government in an advisory last updated on October 7 warned travelers to France to avoid protests.

NORDICS

Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway have issued advisories urging their citizens in France to avoid demonstrations and follow the guidance of local authorities. REUTERS