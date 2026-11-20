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FILE PHOTO: An airplane takes off from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

MONTREAL, Nov 20 - Plans to change the European Union's Emissions Trading System faced pushback at a global aviation gathering that wraps up on Friday, as Middle East countries challenged fresh efforts to curb pollution from airlines outside an existing deal.

It is the latest revolt within the aviation sector over plans to expand Europe's biggest climate change policy to cover flights to third-country destinations within 5,000 km (3,107 miles) of Frankfurt Airport, starting in 2029. The ETS currently applies to flights within the European Economic Area.

Saudi Arabia urged International Civil Aviation Organization member countries to support a global approach to countering emissions under the decade-old Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation. Saudi Arabia wants CORSIA, an ICAO program that is mandatory for most airlines, to be the only emissions plan covering international aviation.

Qatar also proposed that ICAO undertake a technical assessment of the implications of the EU ETS for CORSIA.

Several European countries disagreed with the two Middle East countries' positions.

Under CORSIA, airlines in most countries have to buy offsets in environmental projects to counter their rising emissions from international flights.

The airline industry has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but executives acknowledge the target will be difficult to hit due to shortages of green jet fuel and increasing passenger traffic.

Airlines and most countries support CORSIA to avoid a patchwork of emissions programs that they argue would raise costs. But some European lawmakers and environmental groups have argued CORSIA does not go far enough to reduce international aviation emissions.

Under the EU proposal, the 5,000-km distance would cover flights to airports in the Middle East and North Africa but omit transatlantic flights to the United States.

Saudi Arabia, supported by Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt, urged countries and regional organizations to avoid overlapping and double charging under "duplicative or extraterritorial emissions trade schemes that will increase compliance costs, create administrative burdens and distort competition."

ICAO cannot impose rules on its 193 member states, but its decisions influence national regulations. REUTERS