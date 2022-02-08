Europe to launch multibillion euro tech fund: France

PARIS • A new publicly funded multibillion-euro fund is being created to boost investment in Europe's technology sector, to allow it to compete with rivals in the US and Asia, France's Finance Minister said yesterday.

Mr Bruno Le Maire said home-grown European tech start-ups needed far higher levels of financing if Europe is to reduce its dependence on foreign tech giants.

He added that he would give details of the new fund today with his German counterpart Christian Lindner, but said it would feed 10 to 20 funds "at a minimum value of one billion euros to finance tech champions".

"Our ultimate target is to have 10 technology companies worth more than €100 billion (S$154 billion) each by 2030," Mr Le Maire said as he opened a conference on digital sovereignty.

The German Finance Ministry said in a statement that Berlin would add €1 billion to the fund.

Europe's venture capital funds are often too small to be able to finance the development of European tech start-ups, leaving them few choices other than turning to much bigger American funds.

Meanwhile, many tech firms in the United States and China have benefited from public funding at some stage in their development, something that has been more complicated in the past for European firms because of the European Union's strict state aid rules.

A global shortage of semiconductors has laid bare Europe's dependence on Asian suppliers, which has triggered recent efforts to boost production across the continent.

Last Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a multibillion-dollar Bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and boosting US semiconductor manufacturing.

The Bill authorises almost US$300 billion (S$403 billion) for research and development, including US$52 billion to subsidise semiconductor manufacturing and research into the key components used in vehicles and computers.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said companies had told the administration that without the chips funding they would build manufacturing plants outside the US.

