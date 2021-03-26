Europe tightens restrictions as it battles third wave

BRUSSELS • Several European countries are tightening restrictions as the health authorities grappled with a third wave of Covid-19 cases.

Belgium announced a renewed partial lockdown of four weeks, with schools closed and non-essential stores open to customers by appointment only.

The coronavirus pandemic "is a big lesson in humility for politicians, for everyone," said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in announcing the measures on Wednesday.

The tightening in Belgium will begin tomorrow and the intention remains to fully reopen schools and ease the restrictions on April 19.

For the past five months, university students and some secondary school students have almost completely been working remotely.

Businesses with close contact with customers - mainly hairdressers, tattoo parlours and beauty shops - will be shut at least until that date.

Iceland also tightened Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including lowering the limit on public gatherings to 10 people, after seeing a spike in infections with a more contagious variant.

Gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and nightclubs would be closed from yesterday, while hairdressers and beauty parlours can remain open and restaurants can serve guests until 10pm, the government said in a statement.

Schools and universities would also be closed until at least after the Easter holidays.

The new rules, which will remain in force for three weeks, come after a spike in group infections in the past few days.

In Austria, the capital Vienna and two neighbouring regions will enter a temporary lockdown over the Easter holiday, the government said, in a bid to ease pressure on intensive care units as Covid-19 cases surge.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that because eastern Austria has "the strongest spread of the British mutation" of the virus, restrictions on leaving the house will be introduced between next Thursday and April 6 in Vienna and the federal states of Lower Austria and Burgenland.

3 Number of areas added to lockdown in France.

Only specific exceptions such as buying food and daily exercise will be allowed, and museums and non-essential shops will be shut.

In the eastern region, the requirement to wear masks, already in force for public transport, shops and official buildings, will be extended to all indoor spaces with more than one person.

Workplace testing will also be increased and cross-border commuters will be subjected to more checks.

In the week after Easter, school pupils will follow distance learning, with polymerase chain reaction tests necessary to rejoin in-person classes after that.

From April 7, a negative test result will also be necessary to enter non-essential shops.

In France, virus lockdowns will be expanded to three more areas, including Lyon, as doctors grapple with a surge in new cases.

Most businesses in the Rhone, Aube and Nievre departments will have to close and residents stay home except for essential outings, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Sixteen departments, including the Paris region, have already seen a third lockdown since the pandemic erupted last year, and a 7pm curfew applies to the rest of the country.

However, schools remain open and people are not required to fill out forms to justify local trips out, raising concerns among medics over whether the measures will be sufficient.

The new restrictions are set to last for at least four weeks, which officials hope will be enough time to ease pressure on hospitals while the authorities race to get more people vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Britain could shortly place France on a "red list" travel ban and tighten Channel border controls due to the risk of new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Travellers from "red list" countries cannot enter Britain unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residence rights, in which case they have to pay to quarantine in hotels.

Asked by senior MPs why France was not on the Britain's travel "red list", Mr Johnson said that this was "something we will have to look at", while warning it would cause disruption, particularly to cross-Channel trade.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE