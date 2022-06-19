Europe swelters as June heatwave peaks early

PARIS • France, Spain and other western European nations are facing a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records and spark concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change.

Temperatures had already nudged over 40 deg C in parts of France on Friday.

The weather yesterday represented a peak of a June heatwave that is in line with warnings from scientists that such phenomena will now hit earlier than usual due to climate change.

Temperatures are due to relent slightly from today, with thunderstorms forecast in parts of France and elsewhere in Europe.

But French state weather forecaster Meteo France said June temperature records had already been beaten in 11 areas on Friday and could reach as high as 42 deg C in some areas yesterday.

In Spain, forest fires razed nearly 9,000ha of land in the north-west Sierra de la Culebra region on Friday, forcing some 200 people from their homes, according to the regional authorities.

And more than 3,000 people were evacuated from the Puy du Fou theme park in central Spain due to a fierce fire nearby. Firefighters were battling fires in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia where weather conditions complicated the fight.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised firefighters "who risk their lives on the front line of fires" on Friday, which is also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Temperatures were above 35 deg C on Friday in most parts of the country.

More than half of French departments were at the highest or second-highest heat alert level by the afternoon on Friday.

"Hospitals are at capacity, but are keeping up with demand," Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienne, near Lyon in the south-east. Schoolchildren were told to stay at home in departments at alert level "red", and the health ministry activated a special heatwave hot line.

The Red Cross organised efforts to distribute fresh water to the homeless community in Toulouse, where temperatures were expected to soar to 38 deg C yesterday. "There are more deaths of people in the streets in the summer than in the winter," said volunteer Hugues Juglair, 67.