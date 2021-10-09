Europe steps up war on smugglers to stem flow of illegal immigrants

Jonathan Eyal Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago
European Union officials plan to intensify their fight against human smugglers, in a bid to deal with soaring numbers of illegal immigrants landing on the continent's shores, most of whom get to Europe with the help of criminal smugglers.

A 30-page plan generated by the European Commission, the EU's executive body, proposes that the bloc should sign "tailor-made operational partnerships against smuggling" with countries on the central migration transit routes to Europe, offering financial incentives to those that crack down on such human flows.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2021, with the headline 'Europe steps up war on smugglers to stem flow of illegal immigrants'. Subscribe
Topics: 