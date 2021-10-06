Europe steps up fight against illegal migrants as their numbers soar this year

LONDON - European Union officials plan to intensify their fight against human smugglers, in a bid to deal with soaring numbers of illegal immigrants landing on the continent's shores, most of whom get to Europe with the help of criminal smugglers.

A 30-page plan generated by the European Commission, the EU's executive body, proposes that the Union should sign "tailor-made operational partnerships against smuggling" with countries on the central migration transit routes to Europe, offering financial incentives to those that crack down on such human flows.