Europe set to welcome Biden but tensions with US remain

United States President Joe Biden is guaranteed a warm welcome when he arrives in Europe for his first visit to the continent since he took office in January, for he has worked hard to reverse the serious political damage inflicted by the confrontational policies of his predecessor, Mr Donald Trump.

In a series of European summits in the next few days, Mr Biden will be at pains to meet with the leaders of every single European state - a demonstration of a pledge the President made on the eve of his departure from Washington to assert "America's renewed commitment to our allies and partners".