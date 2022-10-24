Europe set for hot end of October in relief for energy supplies

PARIS – Much of continental Europe is poised for a really warm end to the month, with Paris seeing temperatures more common on a summer day than well into the heating season.

Temperatures in the French capital will reach as high as 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies. Other major cities from London to Frankfurt and Madrid will also be much warmer than normal.

The delays to both winter weather and higher fuel consumption are a blessing for the region’s energy system.

That’s because supplies of power and gas from Russia have dwindled and several nations are suffering from lower-than-normal nuclear output.

“Widespread warmer-than-normal temperatures are forecast for the continent here,” Maxar said in a daily report. Temperatures range from much above average to strongly above, it said.

The warm weather so far this autumn has meant that nations have been able to build up their gas storage levels instead of drawing down supplies.

Average departures from normal over the next five days range generally between 4 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius above usual across central Europe.

The temperature in London will peak this week at 20 degrees Celsius, while it will be as hot as 26 degrees Celsius in Madrid. BLOOMBERG