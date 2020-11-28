Europe rushes to woo Biden team to normalise trade

BRUSSELS • France and Germany are leading efforts in Europe to make early contact with President-elect Joe Biden's team, with the aim of accelerating talks to normalise trade relations between the United States and the European Union.

At the top of the agenda for Paris is resolving an aircraft dispute that has seen tariffs imposed on more than €10 billion (S$16 billion) of transatlantic goods, while Berlin is keen to revive free trade talks, said senior officials in both countries.

"We are ready and in a position to hold talks immediately," said Mr Johann Wadephul, a foreign policy expert and deputy caucus leader in Parliament for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who had planned to speak with the President-elect's team earlier this week, said: "I really hope that this new Biden administration will mean a new start in the relationship between Europe and the US."

Additional EU trade priorities, which are shared by France and Germany, include removing tariffs the Trump administration put on European steel and aluminium exports, agreeing on new tax rules for digital companies that do business internationally, reaching a limited trade agreement on industrial products, and reforming the World Trade Organisation.

The European overtures come after weeks of uncertainty over the US transition that had many allies in a wait-and-see mode.

Mr Le Maire was scheduled to speak with Mr Biden's team on Monday, but the meeting was postponed. German officials expect to make contact in the coming days, said Mr Wadephul.

Germany, which relies heavily on export markets and does US$252 billion (S$337 billion) in bilateral trade with the US each year, is particularly eager to de-escalate tensions with the US, which has imposed tariffs on European exports in the name of shoring up American industries. President Donald Trump has threatened multiple times to hit the German auto sector with levies.

Pressure is mounting in Berlin for the government to reach out to the incoming US administration on free trade talks, particularly after China sealed another large-scale trade deal in the Asia-Pacific.

While many politicians in Europe expect Mr Biden will make similar demands on them as Mr Trump did in terms of stepping up security and defence efforts, the prospect of having more open ears in Washington is driving expectations.

France is pushing for an overhaul of global tax rules to make multinational technology companies pay their fair share, but the talks at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have dragged on.

Meanwhile, the US is threatening tariffs against countries, including France, that go ahead with taxes on the revenues of digital firms.

"I will have a discussion about the best way of reducing inequalities in our economic models and, of course, I will put on the table the question of trade and the question of digital taxation," Mr Le Maire said, referring to talks with the incoming administration.

"Our goal remains to have an OECD agreement by the first months of 2021."

BLOOMBERG