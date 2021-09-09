Europe rethinks its military arrangements in the wake of Afghanistan

LONDON - The hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has rekindled debates in Europe about the continent's ability and willingness to run its own military operations, rather than having to rely on Washington's protective hand.
The ability of United States President Joe Biden to pull the plug, single-handedly and with minimal consultation, on a military operation to which the Europeans contributed a great deal, has reminded Europe of its military impotence and sent shockwaves through itscapitals.