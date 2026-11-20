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A youth-led coalition said young people in more than 25 countries were expected to join the protests.

PARIS - Protesters across Europe are set to take to the streets on Nov 20 in a show of cross-border solidarity, joining coordinated demonstrations against the rising cost of living, militarisation and other causes, in a bid to increase pressure on their governments.

After weeks of protests in several European nations, unions and activists from France, Britain, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece want to raise the stakes by holding simultaneous rallies on Nov 20 and over the upcoming weekend.

While local grievances have fuelled the fire, the movements that have brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets are linked by shared continent-wide concerns, including soaring housing costs, deteriorating learning conditions, stagnant pay and increased military spending.

The demonstrations come as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its fifth year and ahead of a series of key elections in Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

A youth-led coalition said young people in more than 25 countries were expected to join the protests.

“It’s a really important event in giving a platform to the youth voice throughout the country and expressing our need for systemic and immediate change for our futures,” said Zennor Tyndale-Biscoe, a 17-year-old student who planned to demonstrate in Truro in south-west England.

“We believe strongly in the youth voice and the effect it will have on an adult world,” Tyndale-Biscoe said, also citing the French youth protests.

‘Radical transformation’

The youth-led coalition urged a “radical transformation of the system we live in” and encouraged young people to protest against militarisation and social injustice.

“Fight for our future, not their wars!” said the coalition of more than 50 youth- and student-led groups.

Among the organisers are also France’s Yellow Vests, a movement that rattled President Emmanuel Macron with street protests in 2018 and 2019.

The unions and housing rights activists put forward six broad demands ranging from a guaranteed right to housing for everyone to taxing the rich and ending rearmament policies.

While the European Union seeks to rearm in the face of the Russian threat, the protest organisers say funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies and housing.

In Germany, fears of a possible reintroduction of military service have led many young people to join the protests.

“While seemingly unlimited amounts of money are being poured into the military and the infrastructure supporting the military, the welfare state is being dismantled,” said Hannes Kramer, a German student protester.

‘Call for change’

While organisers say that hundreds of protests and strikes are expected to take place in countries including Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland, the scale of the mobilisation remains difficult to predict.

In France, the calls to protest coincide with the eighth anniversary of the Yellow Vest movement, which began as a campaign against rising fuel taxes before evolving into a broader protest over the cost of living.

In Italy, the demonstrations will coincide with a general strike set to affect transport, schools and hospitals, with the CGIL trade union dubbing the protests “the country’s call for change”.

In Spain, the protests fall on the anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco, with youth demonstrations expected at midday and anti-fascist rallies planned for the evening.

In Germany, the collective “GenZ regelt” (“Gen Z has got this”) says it expects 15,000 people to join protests in Berlin, alongside actions in dozens of other cities.

The protests in European countries were inspired by French students who began blocking their high schools in mid-September to demand better learning conditions.

The school movement fuelled a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality.

Several young people have lost eyesight or hands to police weapons in the protests and thousands have complained about the severe effects of tear gas.

It has encouraged similar student actions in countries including Belgium, Italy and Spain, where the French word “blocus” (blockade) has become a popular hashtag.

“We are seeing youth movements emerge across the world at the same time,” said French historian Sylvain Boulouque.

“What unites almost all of these demonstrations is distrust of law enforcement and political authorities.” AFP