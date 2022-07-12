Europe on edge as gas link from Russia on shutdown

LONDON/FRANKFURT • The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance yesterday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days.

But governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cu m a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Maintenance was set to last from yesterday to July 21.

Operator Nord Stream said the shutdown started as planned and gas flows would drop to zero a few hours later.

Last month, Russia cut flows to 40 per cent of the pipeline's total capacity, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Canada said it would return a repaired turbine, but added that it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

Europe fears Russia could extend scheduled maintenance to restrict the continent's gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage tanks for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and painfully high bills for consumers.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period.

"Based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say 'now we can't turn it on anymore'," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the maintenance shutdown was a regular, scheduled event and that no one was "inventing" any repairs.

REUTERS