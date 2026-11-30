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Spain’s Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech as seen on a screen in Madrid on Nov 29.

MADRID/BRUSSELS – Pedro Sanchez’s loss in Spain’s election removes from power the last centre-left leader of a major euro zone economy and a champion of progressive policies in the EU who clashed with Donald Trump and became one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Sanchez’s Socialists lost on Nov 29 to the People’s Party (PP), which is expected to form a coalition with Vox. The two right-wing parties have pledged sharply different approaches on many of the issues Sanchez championed, from migration to housing policy.

Sanchez, a fluent English speaker who worked in Brussels during the early part of his career, was one of Spain’s most internationally prominent leaders, pushing causes such as a more liberal approach to immigration, the recognition of a Palestinian state and action on climate change.

He enraged Trump over his refusal to let US military aircraft use Spanish bases for the war in Iran and over Spain’s opt-out of NATO spending targets.

Spanish foreign policy used to be “very much a case of following the crowd and not sticking your neck out, but in the last few years it’s been a total turnaround”, said Carla Hobbs, head of the Madrid office at think-tank the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“Suddenly you have Spain with this international profile and being the front runner on issues,” she said, adding that his likely successor, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, was expected to be more insular.

Playing the counterweight

But Sanchez found himself increasingly isolated in the European Union, where hardline stances on migration and calls for a slower pace of climate transition are increasingly gaining traction across the continent.

At home, Sanchez promoted immigration as beneficial for Spain’s economy and essential for maintaining its welfare system. He was a lone voice in Europe, where even Denmark, led by Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen, has pushed for policies that allow for sending illegal immigrants to third countries.

With no requirement for unanimity in European Council votes, Sanchez was unable to block migration policy he opposed. But his presence still made a difference, said one EU diplomat.

He was “the guardian of checks and balances” whose exit would allow advocates of a harder line to “move more freely” on migration proposals, the diplomat said.

The amnesty policy he promoted at home was seen as having a pull factor that attracted more immigrants to Europe, said another diplomat.

Happy to see the back of him

Many anti-immigration advocates in Brussels will be happy to see the back of him, said Nic Lawley, special adviser to the director of London-based think-tank Chatham House.

“It’s such a bold stance that I think it will cause some relief,” he said.

His efforts to push for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had more success, Lawley said.

Sanchez, who described Israel’s offensive in Gaza as genocide, led a small group of pro-Palestine countries pushing for more sanctions against Israel.

Spain, along with Norway and Ireland, was in 2024 one of the first in Western Europe to recognise Palestinian statehood, a move they said they hoped would spur other European countries to follow to push for a two-state solution. France and Britain followed a year later.

But with a pro-Israel coalition set to take power, momentum for more pressure on Israel might slow, a Belgian diplomat told Reuters.

“Spain is the largest country in that group. As it becomes smaller, the group of countries has less leverage at EU level,” the person said.

Sanchez also angered Trump through his criticism of US tech firms, whose owners he described as “tech oligarchs” and held personally responsible for what he said were lies spread about Spain on their platforms.

A right-wing government would seek to repair the relationship that deteriorated under Sanchez and Trump, said ECFR’s Hobbs.

Sanchez was one of Europe’s most vocal promoters of the European Green Deal, which aims to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050. He lobbied for the appointment of his former environment minister, Teresa Ribera, as executive vice-president of the European Commission with responsibilities over a clean transition.

Feijoo has advocated for a slower pace that does not harm business.

Someone who could make a difference

“Sanchez is someone who could make a difference. He has been a backbone of this. Losing him would have a negative impact on the Green Deal,” one diplomat said, adding that he expected the Green Deal to be watered down now Sanchez had left.

With Sanchez gone, there are only three centre-left EU heads of government remaining: Denmark’s Frederiksen, Lithuania’s Mindaugas Sinkevicius and Malta’s Robert Abela.

Who would take Sanchez’s place leading the centre-left is unclear, given that Frederiksen, who has the highest profile, has drawn criticism from Social Democrats elsewhere in the EU for her stance on migration and plans to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda.

As for Sanchez, he has not said what he plans to do next.

He could seek a job in an international institution, or opt to remain as leader of the opposition with a party that is down but not out and wait for his opportunity to return – even if it blocks new leaders from emerging – said Lorenzo Bernaldo de Quiros, head of Freemarket Corporate Intelligence consultants.

“The Socialist Party, unlike other European socialist parties, is set to be one of the few to survive with any real strength. Sanchez is both a driving force behind the PSOE’s survival and an obstacle to its renewal,” he said. REUTERS