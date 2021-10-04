Europe-Japan space mission captures images of Mercury

PARIS • The European-Japanese BepiColombo spacecraft has sent back its first images of Mercury, the nearest planet to the Sun, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Saturday.

The black-and-white images were obtained almost three years after the unmanned mission vessel was launched.

But as the spacecraft arrived on the night side of the planet, conditions were "not ideal" for taking images, so the closest was from about 1,000km, the ESA said.

The region shown is part of Mercury's northern hemisphere, including large craters and an area flooded by lava billions of years ago. "It's incredible to finally see our target planet," said the mission's spacecraft operations manager Elsa Montagnon.

The BepiColombo mission will study all aspects of this mysterious inner planet from its core to surface processes, magnetic field and exosphere, "to better understand the origin and evolution of a planet close to its parent star", ESA said.

Mercury is the only rocky planet orbiting the Sun beside our own to have a magnetic field.

Mercury is a planet of extremes, vacillating between hot days of about 430 deg C to super-frosty nights of minus 180 deg C. Those days and nights last nearly three Earth months each.

Earlier missions detected evidence of ice in the deepest recesses of the planet's polar craters. Scientists speculate that this may have accumulated from comets crashing onto Mercury's surface.

BepiColombo is due to make five more flybys of Mercury in a complex trajectory that will also see it fly past Venus and Earth.

It could not be sent directly to Mercury, as the Sun's pull is so strong that a huge braking manoeuvre would be needed to place the satellite successfully, requiring too much fuel.

The mission will last for around another five years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE