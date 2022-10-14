Europe is likely to avoid unusually cold winter, climate model says

BRUSSELS - Europeans and people living on the US East Coast are more likely to experience mild temperatures than a deep freeze this winter, easing any potential heating-fuel constraints at a time when energy costs are soaring.

Scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which updated its seasonal outlook Thursday, said temperatures probably will be significantly above normal during the peak heating season between December and February.

Abnormally high temperatures could slacken demand for natural gas, which European countries have been rushing to put into storage. Russia's war on Ukraine propelled prices for the fuel to record heights, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis across the region.

The scientists said there's a 50 per cent - 60 per cent probability that the UK, much of the Mediterranean coast and parts of central Europe will see well-above-average temperatures.

The rest of the continent has a 40 per cent -50 per cent chance of significantly exceeding historical averages.

The Copernicus model brings together data from scientists in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and the US. The European Union programme uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations for its monthly and seasonal forecasts.

Yet the outlook for a mild winter isn't universal among meteorologists.

Commercial US forecaster Commodity Weather Group holds that Europe's winter likely will be colder than last year and slightly cooler than the 10-year average, as measured by heating degree days.

That's a way to use temperatures to gauge energy demand, with higher numbers reflecting more cold and more fuel being burned for heating.

Commodity Weather calculates a value of 2,330 this winter, compared with last year's 2,085 and the 10-year average of 2,233, meteorologist William Henneberg said. Europe's winter likely will be volatile, marked by shifting periods of cold and mild readings.

"We certainly can't rule out a big cold outbreak at some point in the winter, but the overall pattern may be driven more by weak cold fronts moving through frequently," he said.

The continent is racing to find substitutes for ever-dwindling supplies of natural gas from Russia as the Kremlin's weaponisation of energy boosts consumer bills and shoves economies to the brink of recession.

Gas prices are more than four times higher than usual for the time of year. Germany warns of blackouts and rationing, and the UK has the smallest margin of backup power supplies in seven years.