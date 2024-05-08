Europe in whooping cough epidemic as cases soar, says health agency

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection involving the lungs and airways. PHOTO: PIXABAY
LONDON – Countries across Europe reported a huge rise in whooping cough cases in 2023 and the first three months of 2024, with 10 times as many identified as in each of the previous two years.

In total, there were nearly 60,000 cases reported by European Union and European Economic Area countries between January 2023 and April 2024, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on May 8.

There were 19 deaths – 11 in infants and eight in older adults – in the epidemic, the agency said.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection involving the lungs and airways, and is endemic in Europe.

It can be very dangerous for young babies or older people. REUTERS

