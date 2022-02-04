Europe could see Covid-19 'ceasefire', says WHO director for region

COPENHAGEN • Europe is at a crossroads in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with a potential "ceasefire" in sight, according to the continent's director at the World Health Organisation (WHO), days after the agency's director-general had said that it was "premature" to declare victory over the virus.

While cases and hospitalisations from the Omicron-driven wave are still rising in Europe, deaths from the disease are beginning to plateau, Dr Hans Kluge told reporters at a briefing yesterday.

As the current Omicron wave recedes, Europeans will have a relatively high level of immunity derived from vaccines and from previous infections.

"This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that can bring us enduring peace," Dr Kluge said.

The WHO director also urged a "drastic" increase in vaccinations, particularly in lower-and middle-income countries.

Governments should take all necessary steps to protect the vulnerable from infection, and citizens should employ personal responsibility measures such as self-quarantining and mask-wearing to stop the spread, he said.

"This context, that we have not seen so far during the pandemic, leaves us with the possibility of a long period of tranquillity and much higher level of population defence against any surge in transmission, even with a more violent variant," said Dr Kluge.

Governments from Denmark to Britain to Sweden are scrapping pandemic restrictions amid the Omicron wave as deaths and hospitalisations stabilise and weary citizens eye more freedoms.

That comes as the European region posted a record 12 million new cases last week, the highest weekly case incidence ever, Dr Kluge said.

Just a month into 2022, Europe has reported 30 per cent of all its Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started. Dr Kluge said that while the pandemic is not over, current conditions offer "a singular opportunity to take control".

WHO officials said the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant has been detected in 57 countries. The sub-variant appears to be more transmissible but with the same disease severity as Omicron, Dr Kluge said, adding that more study is needed.

His comments on the sub-variant echoed those of WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stressed the need to continue tracking emerging variants. "This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing," he said.

Dr Tedros struck a more cautious note than his European counterpart Dr Kluge did, saying that the WHO was concerned about a narrative taking hold in some countries that "because of vaccines, and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. More transmission means more deaths," Dr Tedros told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are not calling for any country to return to so-called lockdown. But we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone.

"It is premature for any country to surrender or to declare victory."

A WHO scientist yesterday said the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, which has been found in five African countries, has begun to replace Omicron's more common and "original" BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark.

Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official.

"BA.2... has been reported in Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing. "We are very concerned," she added, saying that BA.2 was proving hard to identify because it was not always picked up by the S-Gene Target Failure criterion, which is used to distinguish Omicron from other variants.

As with other variants, an infection with BA.2 can be detected by coronavirus home test kits, though they cannot indicate which variant is responsible, experts have said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS