Europe coronavirus deaths surge past 300,000: AFP tally

PARIS (AFP) - More than 300,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authorities on Friday (Nov 6).

The region is the second-worst affected by the pandemic in terms of fatalities, with a total of 300,688 deaths, compared to 408,841 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

France earlier registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases. That was up from a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

The new cases took France's total number of confirmed cases to 1.66 million, close behind Russia, which, with 1.73 million cases has the world's fourth-largest number after the US, India and Brazil.