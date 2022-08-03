Europe braces itself for fallout from US Speaker's move

European governments have maintained a polite silence in the dispute between China and Washington over United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

But behind the scenes, the Europeans are fearful about both the immediate and long-term implications of Mrs Pelosi's trip.

Having initially assumed that a war in Europe was unthinkable, only to be confronted by the current bloodshed in Ukraine, European governments are now bracing themselves for any eventuality.

There is also a fear that rising tensions between Beijing and Washington may divert US attention from confronting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And then there is a realisation that the flare-up of tensions in Asia will encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to persist with his invasion of Ukraine, in the hope that Russia will be able to break up Western unanimity and ultimately prevail in this conflict.

There is also apprehension in European capitals that one of China's possible responses to the Pelosi visit may be to step up its level of cooperation with Moscow.

Until now, Chinese leaders have expressed public sympathy with Russia and opposition to the US-led economic sanctions on Moscow, but have not taken active steps to help Russian troops, which are running low on ammunition.

But this could change as Beijing seeks additional levers to punish the US. A more substantial Russian-Chinese military and economic cooperation will be received as very bad news in Europe.

Yet, at the same time, there is a growing belief in Europe that Taiwan deserves political support, if only to discourage a potential Chinese military takeover of the island.

There is also a tacit understanding that Europe will have to align itself with Washington, should tensions rise further in the confrontation between China and the US.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently said China's pressures on Taiwan are "a serious challenge" to global order.

And Mr Jorge Toledo, the European Union's new ambassador to China, warned recently: "In the event of a military invasion, we have made it very clear that the EU, with the United States and its allies, will impose similar or even greater measures than we have now taken against Russia."

As is so often the case in any security crisis involving the US, Britain stands out as America's greatest supporter.

Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, who is now leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister, has in recent months urged Western nations to ensure Taiwan can protect itself from China by suggesting that Britain should provide Taiwan with weapons, an initiative that raised eyebrows among seasoned diplomats and politicians in London.

It is also an open secret in London that the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan, probably in November or early December.

Mr Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the committee and may well land a senior ministerial post in a Truss-led future government, is a noted China critic.

So, Beijing may have to brace itself for the possibility that Mrs Pelosi's gesture may well be mimicked by key Europeans in the months to come.