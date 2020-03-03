Europe braces itself for fallout from coronavirus as cases mount

BERLIN • Europe is bracing itself for more fallout from the coronavirus, with infections in Italy jumping 50 per cent in a day, a dozen new cases in the United Kingdom and the first infections in the German financial capital of Frankfurt.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that the EU's disease prevention agency had raised its assessment of coronavirus risks in the bloc to high, as the outbreak spreads to most EU states. "The ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) has announced today that the risk level has risen from moderate to high for people in the European Union. In other words, the virus continues to spread," she told a news conference in Brussels.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said 2,100 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 18 of the 27 EU states, and 38 EU citizens had died because of the disease. With almost 1,700 confirmed cases reported, Italy is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Europe and has the third-most number of infections in the world behind China and South Korea.

The death toll from the outbreak in Italy has risen to 34, five more than a day earlier, officials said on Sunday, as the government prepared to boost spending to help the fragile economy.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri announced that the Cabinet would approve this week €3.6 billion (S$5.56 billion) of measures to help companies.

This came on top of an aid package worth €900 million that was unveiled last Friday for the worst-impacted zones.

"I want to reassure Italians that we are well aware of the problems and dangers," Mr Gualtieri said, adding that if additional help was needed, it would have to come at a European level.

In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 150 from 129 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said, adding that the risk from the virus in Germany is now moderate. More than half of the cases - 86 - are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that the country needed to be prepared for the coronavirus to spread further. "I think it is very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for this country in the course of the next days and weeks," he said.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said that as of 0900 GMT (5pm Singapore time) yesterday, there had been 12 new positive tests in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

The Russian authorities yesterday confirmed the first coronavirus case in Moscow, saying the patient had recently returned from Italy.

Portugal also registered its first two coronavirus cases, both in people who had recently returned from abroad, Health Minister Marta Temido told a news conference.

