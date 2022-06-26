Europe aviation workers' strikes threaten recovery

PARIS • A spiral of worker strikes in Europe's crucial aviation sector and cancelled flights at a time when millions of travellers are looking to escape for the summer, threaten the sector's tentative recovery.

Airports and airlines are buckling under the pressure of demand pent-up during the pandemic that has been unleashed on understaffed and stretched operations across Europe.

A coordinated strike by Ryanair flight attendants in five European countries has thrown a spotlight on volatile labour relations at low-cost airlines.

"It's June, and colleagues are already exhausted," said Mr Damien Mourgues, SNPNC's trade union representative at Ryanair. "Our basic salary is €854 (S$1,250), with variables of €8.50 per hour" flown, he said.

In Spain, "we have a basic salary of only €950", and "when you don't fly, you earn €950. That's all", complained Mr Pier Luigi Copellon, a steward who has been based in Barcelona for 14 years.

At France's Transavia and Spain's Volotea, the prospect of summer strikes is a growing possibility. At Brussels Airlines, which was on strike on Friday, "a crew member works between 50 and 60 hours over five days on average," said Ms Claudia de Coster, a cabin purser and a representative of Belgium's Setca-FGTB union.

Frontline airport security is suffering more than any other aviation workforce from understaffing as traffic picks up. Baggage and passenger screening officers at inspection points are being forced to manage massive footfall with fewer hands on deck than before.

"We end up with two or three instead of five per security checkpoint," said Mr Said Abdou, a Securitas employee at Paris Orly airport and a representative of the CGT union. "The pace is so fast. Securitas had hired 17 people recently. They did a day, and they didn't come back. It was too hard," he said.

Eight of his colleagues suffered burnout, he said, because they were refused leave this summer. Mr Abdou earns €1,500 after taxes and deductions, paid 13 times a year, and an individual performance bonus of €500 per year after 18 years of service.

Last Monday, a strike by security staff at Brussels' Zaventem airport led to the cancellation of all the day's flights.

"Among the baggage handlers, there are those who put the luggage on the carousel. Those who are squatting in the aircraft hold to pack it up. It's very tiring," said Mr Luc Atlan, an organiser in the airport branch of France's Unsa union.