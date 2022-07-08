Europe at centre of new Covid-19 wave: WHO

GENEVA • Europe is at the centre of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections as more people mix at large-scale events and travel, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We are seeing a much more intense wave of the disease passing through Europe again," Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said at a media briefing on Wednesday. "And we will see it happen elsewhere - we are already seeing it in South-east Asia and in the eastern Mediterranean region as well."

Overall, the number of Covid-19 infections rose 30 per cent globally in the past two weeks, with Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 driving the increase in Europe and the United States.

The agency said it was also following a new sublineage of sub-variant BA2.75 which had been detected in India.

The increase in cases in Europe during the summer - when transmission should be more difficult because people are outside - comes from people swopping one kind of mixing for another, such as attending large concerts and travelling more, said Dr Ryan.

The new wave of infections is not yet leading to a surge in intensive care admissions or a serious increase in the number of deaths, as a result of vaccine protection.

Last week, Britain reported a 32 per cent rise in infections and said hospital admissions were climbing, with intensive care cases spreading among older age groups.

The rise in hospitalisations is still far below that of previous waves, and widespread vaccination has made the pandemic far less deadly.

The WHO said countries should ensure that their "immunological walls" remained strong, including providing booster shots as necessary to vulnerable individuals.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while any resurgence in cases has to be taken seriously, the world is in a better situation to fight the virus now than back in 2020, when it started to sweep around the world.

"We won't be the hostage of the virus like we have in the past two years," he said at the briefing. "We know the virus, we have better tools to fight it."

Several Asian countries have moved to tighten controls with the Covid-19 resurgence.

Singapore from yesterday began imposing limits on the number of visitors at all hospital wards and residential care homes for four weeks to protect healthcare workers and the vulnerable as the number of Covid-19 cases rises in the Republic.

Indonesia's government on Tuesday curbed mobility for capital city Jakarta to level 2 following a spike in reported cases of Omicron variants.

On Monday, the country recorded 1,434 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total tally to 6,095,351 cases. While level 1 implies less than 20 cases have been detected per 100,000 people in a week, level 2 indicates that between 20 and 50 cases were detected per 100,000 people.

Australia will offer a fourth Covid-19 vaccine to everyone over 30, the health authorities said yesterday, as hospitals bulge with patients in a winter wave of infections. Its government said it is recommending a fourth jab for over-50s - but also offering it to everyone over 30, despite benefits to the younger age group being unclear.

In Shanghai, millions of people yesterday queued for a third day of mass Covid-19 testing as the authorities in several Chinese cities scrambled to stamp out new outbreaks.

