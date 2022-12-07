EU, Western Balkans look to strengthen ties amid fears of Russian influence

TIRANA - European Union and Western Balkans leaders showed willingness to strengthen ties on Tuesday, although integration of the volatile region remains a distant project.

Balkan countries, stuck in the EU waiting room for years, have often expressed their frustration with a long and demanding integration process, especially after the bloc’s rapid granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.

The summit in Tirana, which includes Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia, focused on concrete cooperation issues.

War in Ukraine has underscored the importance for the EU to work to stabilise the Balkan region and to counter the influence of Russia as well as China, which has heavily invested in the countries’ infrastructure.

“We are making history,” said European Council President Charles Michel at the end of the summit, the first of its kind to be held in a country in the region.

Mr Michel recalled a “feeling of mutual frustration, fatigue” between Brussels and the Western Balkans, but underlined that a “leap forward” was possible.

“I hope that as soon as possible there will be an effective integration of the Western Balkans. This requires courage, reforms,” he said.

The EU confirmed a package of one billion euros (S$1.42 billion) in subsidies to help the region tackle the energy crisis, while an agreement was signed to reduce and gradually phase out roaming prices between the EU and the six Balkan countries.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, who at the end of June voiced his anger over lack of progress in the EU integration, drastically changed his tone.

The Albanian leader now promised his country’s unwavering “loyalty” to the bloc, and welcomed an “awareness that the EU needs the Western Balkans as much as the Western Balkans need the EU”.

In July, the EU opened accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, which applied in 2005 and 2014 respectively.

Talks have also been under way for several years with Montenegro and Serbia, while, in October, Brussels recommended granting candidate status to Bosnia.

“We are deeply convinced that we belong together,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She welcomed the clear “message of unity” sent by the summit, during which the leaders posed for the usual family photo in front of traditional and modern dance performances in the sunny Albanian capital.