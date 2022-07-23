EU watchdog recommends approving smallpox vaccine for monkeypox

THE HAGUE • The European Union's (EU) drug watchdog yesterday recommended for approval the use of a smallpox vaccine to treat monkeypox, which could be classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a global health emergency.

Ninety-five per cent of monkeypox cases were transmitted through sexual activity, according to the largest study to date, which also noted new clinical signs such as single genital lesions.

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, came as WHO experts debated whether to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency - the highest alarm it can sound.

It was the second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus and was convened after nearly 15,400 cases have been reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new paper, led by scientists at Queen Mary University of London, looked at 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries, between April 27 and June 24.

"It is important to stress that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense; it can be acquired through any kind of close physical contact," said first author John Thornhill, in a statement.

"This research study increases our understanding of the ways it is spread and the groups in which it is spreading which will aid rapid identification of new cases and allow us to offer prevention strategies."

Overall, 98 per cent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, 41 per cent had HIV and the median age was 38.

The researchers noted that the virus can be spread via any close physical contact, such as respiratory droplets and potentially through clothing and other surfaces. Many of those infected showed symptoms not previously associated with monkeypox, including single genital lesions and sores on the mouth or anus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement yesterday: "EMA's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to include protecting adults from monkeypox disease."

Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox. It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.

Monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE