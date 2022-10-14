EU warns Putin against use of nuke arms in Ukraine

KYIV/BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday that its forces would be "annihilated" by the West's military response if President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

"Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing, and it has to be clear that the people supporting Ukraine and the European Union and the member states, and the United States and Nato are not bluffing either," Mr Borrell said at the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Brussels.

"Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer, but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated," he warned.

Moscow has renewed warnings that more military aid for Kyiv agreed earlier this week at a Nato meeting, made members of the US-led military alliance "a direct party to the conflict", and said admitting Ukraine to the alliance would trigger a world war.

Fears have grown that Moscow could use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine after Mr Putin issued veiled threats as he staged the annexation of four occupied regions in the face of losses on the battlefield.

With Ukraine making significant battlefield gains in recent weeks, Russia has unleashed a wave of missile strikes on the country, pounding more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns over a 24-hour period into Thursday as Nato allies meeting in Brussels unveiled plans to jointly beef up Europe's air defences with Patriot and other missile systems.

Russian missiles hit more than 40 settlements, while Ukrainian air force carried out 32 strikes on 25 Russian targets, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said.

The southern port city of Mykolaiv came under massive bombardment, local officials said.

Governor Vitaly Kim said in a social media post that the top two floors of a five-storey residential building were completely destroyed and the rest were under rubble. Video footage provided by state emergency services showed rescuers pulling from under the rubble an 11-year-old boy, who Mr Kim said had spent six hours trapped under the debris.

Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said three people were killed in the strike.

Russia also targeted a settlement in the region of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where three drone strikes hit critical infrastructure early on Thursday, the region's administration said on Telegram.

Missiles also struck about 30 multi-storey buildings and houses, gas pipelines and power lines in the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving more than 2,000 families without electricity, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. "In their sick imagination, Ukrainians sitting for several hours without electricity is a victory," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday while calling on citizens to conserve energy and prepare for winter by stocking up on warm clothes, candles, torches and batteries.

Stressing the urgency of further aid, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe that Ukraine had only about 10 per cent of what it needed to protect itself against Russian air attacks.

Nevertheless, in a sign that Ukraine's counter-offensive is moving forward, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region - which the Kremlin says it has annexed - asked Russia on Thursday to help evacuate civilians from the area.

"We suggested to all people of the Kherson region to, if they wish, leave for other regions to protect themselves from missile hits," the head of the Russian-backed administration, Mr Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram.

"In addressing the leadership of the country (Russia), I ask you to help organise this work."

Mr Saldo said those leaving would go to Crimea, a peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and southern Russian regions.

Meanwhile, amid the raging conflict, Germany and more than a dozen Nato partners aim to jointly procure air defence systems that protect allied territory from missiles, eyeing Israel's Arrow 3 system, US Patriot and German IRIS-T units among the options, Berlin said on Thursday.

"With this initiative, we are living up to our joint responsibility for security in Europe - by bundling our resources," German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a ceremony for the so-called "European Sky Shield" at Nato's Brussels headquarters, where 14 countries signed a letter of intent.

REUTERS, AFP