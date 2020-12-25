EU transport chief slams France for UK truck delays over virus curbs

BRUSSELS • The European Union transport commissioner warned yesterday that 10,000 European truckers were struggling to return from Britain and criticised France for imposing coronavirus restrictions on them.

Several countries around Europe and the world imposed bans on travel from the United Kingdom this week after the discovery of a new strain of the virus.

"We issued a communication appealing for proportional, non-discriminatory measures and the lift of any restrictions for transport workers," Ms Adina Valean said. "I deplore that France went against our recommendations."

But French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune denied this, responding angrily in a Twitter post: "We have exactly followed the EU recommendation (opening with tests) and are now more open than other European countries, having worked jointly with the UK authorities on this."

France's decision to restrict traffic has had the most impact, with trains and ferries across the Channel halted for 48 hours and huge freight traffic jams built up in south-east England.

"Around 10,000 truck drivers are seeking to get back in the EU. Other thousands are already in the Dover area in their vehicles," said Ms Valean.

On Tuesday, the European Commission advised member states to drop the blanket ban, and France agreed to let in drivers if they had negative Covid-19 tests. But Brussels suggested exempting transport workers from the restriction.

"I want to thank UK authorities that they started testing the drivers at a capacity of 300 tests per hour," Ms Valean said, comparing the situation to the breakdown in coordination between European capitals in March that hampered early efforts to contain the virus "when the supply chains were interrupted".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE