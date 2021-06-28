EU toughens emissions rules to meet green goal

BRUSSELS • The European Union's carbon market, the world's biggest, is set to expand and impose tougher limits on emitters as the region aligns its entire economy with a stricter climate target for the next decade.

The European Commission plans to phase maritime transport into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) from 2023 and improve a mechanism to control the supply of carbon permits as part of the biggest overhaul of the market to date, according to a draft law seen by Bloomberg.

The reform, due to be unveiled on July 14, is also set to increase the rate at which the emissions caps shrink each year and to toughen the rules to get carbon allowances for free.

The changes are part of a broader package designed to put every sector from energy to trade to cars in sync with an ambitious strategy that seeks to make Europe the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Under the Green Deal, the region's 2030 emissions reduction goal was deepened to at least 55 per cent from 1990 levels. The previous objective was a cut of at least 40 per cent.

"The ETS is a core instrument to help the EU achieve the increased 2030 target and a successful and just transition towards 2050 climate neutrality," the commission said in the document.

The EU carbon market is the 27-nation bloc's flagship policy tool to cut greenhouse gases. It imposes annually declining caps on around 12,000 installations owned by manufacturers and utilities, and limits emissions from airlines. Companies that discharge less carbon can sell their unused permits, getting an incentive to go green faster.

While the ETS is currently designed to ensure a 43 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, a recent EU analysis shows that if the legislation remained unchanged, it would deliver a reduction of 51 per cent, according to the document.

That would still be insufficient to align the cap and trade with the new climate goal for the next decade. That is why the commission, the EU's executive arm, wants to increase the rate at which the pollution cap shrinks, the so-called linear reduction factor (LRF).

It would rise "from the year following the entry into force" of the amended emissions law.

The legislation needs the approval of national governments and the European Parliament in a process that frequently takes around two years and sometimes even more.

The exact value of the new LRF was left blank in the document. The faster pace of emissions cuts would be coupled with a one-off reduction of the emissions cap so that it is "in line with this level of annual reduction, having been applicable from 2021".

Under the draft law, the EU executive also wants to improve the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), a key tool to withhold excess emissions permits. The MSR, which automatically soaks in allowances under certain conditions, helped restore investor confidence and drive prices higher after it was approved in 2018.

The price of carbon in the EU ETS doubled over the past two years as Europe stepped up its climate ambition, luring in financial investors.

The benchmark emission permits surged to a record €56.90 (S$90) per tonne last month and some hedge funds predicted it could reach €100 before the year end.

