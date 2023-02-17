EU to phase out Covid-19 tests for travellers from China

BRUSSELS - European Union countries have agreed to phase out Covid-19 restrictions on travellers from China that were put in place to guard against possible new coronavirus variants after China’s reopening prompted a surge in infections there.

Health experts from the 27 EU nations agreed at a meeting on Thursday that they would end the requirement for negative pre-departure Covid-19 tests by the end of February, the Swedish presidency of the EU said.

They would also stop random testing of travellers from China by the middle of March.

Non-EU members of the Schengen free travel zone – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – also agreed to the moves.

The countries agreed on the pre-arrival tests and post-arrival random checks on Jan 4, ahead of China’s easing of its travel restrictions on Jan 8, one of the last vestiges of the world’s strictest regime of Covid-19 restrictions.

The measures served only as recommendations for EU members.

In a statement on Thursday, the French embassy in Beijing said it has dropped Covid-19 testing restrictions imposed on travellers from China. Since January, visitors aged 11 and over travelling from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before their flights.

The restrictions were introduced as China experienced a wave of coronavirus infections after lifting its zero-Covid policy in December.

Travellers from China to France are no longer required to present a negative test result or fill a health declaration form. “Random screenings on arrival are also abolished,” said the French embassy.

Japan is considering easing some rules for travellers from China as soon as February, according to local media reports.

But some nations are keeping restrictions in place for now. The United States, Canada and Australia still require negative tests for arrivals from China. South Korea also still mandates a negative pre-arrival test result, even as it resumes issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors. REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG