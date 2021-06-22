EU to impose new measures as it cranks up pressure on Belarus

LUXEMBOURG • The European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies and is also preparing economic sanctions that would "tighten the thumbscrews" on President Alexander Lukashenko.

Outraged at the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk last month to arrest a dissident journalist, EU foreign ministers will blacklist transport, defence and air traffic officials, the bloc's diplomats and officials said.

"We will approve the package of new sanctions, which is a wider package, about 86 people and entities," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell yesterday as he detailed a fourth round of measures before a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

With Mr Lukashenko so far impervious to foreign pressure, EU states are also soon set to impose economic sanctions on Belarus' financial, oil, tobacco and potash sectors, after a provisional deal was agreed last Friday.

Belarus is one of the world's top exporters of potash, used in fertilisers. The EU imported €1.2 billion (S$1.9 billion) worth of chemicals including potash from Belarus last year, as well as more than €1 billion worth of crude oil and related products such as fuel and lubricants. Belarus also relies on loans from European commercial and development banks.

"We have to tighten the thumbscrews after this callous action of state air piracy," Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said. "We want to hit the state-affiliated economic sector, those responsible, not the people in Belarus, who are suffering anyway."

The forced landing of the Ryanair flight to arrest political activist Roman Protasevich and his student girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were on board, has galvanised an often-divided EU into action. Mr Lukashenko says Mr Protasevich was organising a rebellion.

While the economic sanctions still need to be finalised to withstand any court challenge, Mr Borrell said EU leaders would discuss giving political approval at a summit on Thursday.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said it was up to the EU to show that "state terror has no place in the 21st century".

His German counterpart Heiko Maas said that despite the impact on EU business from cutting ties with Belarus, Europe had to show Mr Lukashenko that his actions were unacceptable.

Restrictions on the Belarusian financial sector are set to include a ban on new loans, a ban on EU investors from trading securities or buying short-term bonds and a ban on EU banks from providing investment services. EU export credits will also end, although private savings will not be targeted.

The bloc will also ban exports to Belarus of any communications equipment that could be used for spying, and tighten an arms embargo to include rifles used by biathletes.

The individual sanctions will hit 76 Belarusians, including the transport and defence ministers, as well as eight state entities, diplomats said. The names will be released later in the EU's Official Journal.

