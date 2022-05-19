EU to end reliance on Russian fuels by 2027

LONDON/BRUSSELS • The European Commission yesterday unveiled a €210 billion (S$306 billion) plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and to use the pivot away from Moscow to quicken its transition to green energy.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has prompted the European Union to rethink its energy policies amid sharpened concerns of supply shocks.

Russia supplies 40 per cent of the bloc's gas and 27 per cent of its imported oil, and EU countries are struggling to agree on sanctions on the latter.

To wean countries off those fuels, Brussels proposed a three-pronged plan: a switch to import more non-Russian gas, a faster roll-out of renewable energy, and more effort to conserve energy.

The measures include a mix of EU laws, non-binding schemes and recommendations to governments in the EU's 27 member countries, which are largely in charge of their national energy policies.

Taken together, Brussels expects the measures to require €210 billion in extra investments by 2027 and €300 billion by 2030, on top of those already needed to meet the bloc's 2030 climate target.

Ultimately, it said the investments would slash Europe's fossil fuel import bill.

The commission said some investments in fossil fuel infrastructure would be required - €10 billion for a dozen gas and liquefied natural gas projects, and up to €2 billion for oil, targeting land-locked Central and Eastern European countries that lack access to non-Russian supply.

Brussels wants countries to finance the measures using the EU's €800 billion Covid-19 recovery fund, and said it will also sell extra carbon market permits from a reserve over the next few years to raise €20 billion. To spearhead the plans, the commission proposed a higher, legally binding target to get 45 per cent of EU energy from renewable sources by 2030, replacing its current 40 per cent proposal.

Meanwhile, green trade deals can help to end global dependence on Russian oil and gas and "de-Putinise" the world economy, Britain's Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said yesterday, hinting that firms could be made to invest more in green technologies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for some European countries to quickly ditch Russian oil, as the EU is proposing. Britain is less dependent on Russian energy than its continental neighbours. "This terrible conflict has underlined what can be achieved through a cohesive global approach. It has also reminded us that, most urgently, we must de-Putinise the world's economy," Ms Trevelyan said in the speech at Bloomberg in central London.

REUTERS