EU to agree to jointly buy gas, LNG but split on Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS • Leaders from European Union (EU) countries will agree at a summit this week to jointly purchase gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen ahead of next winter, according to a draft statement.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has caused energy prices to soar to record highs and put the EU on a mission to cut Russian gas use this year, a move that will require a jump in imports from other suppliers, such as Qatar and the US.

"With a view to next winter, member states and the Commission will urgently... work together on the joint purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen," EU leaders will say following a summit on March 24-25, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.

The European Commission last year proposed a system for EU countries to jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, which members including Spain called for as a way to provide a buffer against potential supply disruptions. Fears of supply shocks have grown since Russia launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia supplies 40 per cent of EU gas.

Brussels has said it will help countries kick-start joint gas buying this year, and is expected to propose rules this week requiring countries to fill gas storage to 90 per cent ahead of winter each year. EU storage is now at 26 per cent of capacity.

The draft statement said countries agreed to coordinate measures to fill storage and start doing so "as soon as possible".

EU nations remained split on Monday over banning Russian energy imports, as a top official from the bloc decried "a massive war crime" being carried out by Moscow in Ukrainian city Mariupol.

But foreign and defence ministers meeting in Brussels did give the green light to doubling a financial package for arms to Ukraine to €1 billion (S$1.5 billion).

The move - which is expected to be signed off later this week - is part of a broad Western push to help Ukraine keep up its resistance.

The EU on Monday also approved a new defence strategy designed to increase the bloc's capacity to act, including setting up a 5,000-strong rapid reaction force.

Sanctions have banished Russia from international commerce to a degree never before visited on such a large economy.

But an exception has largely been carved out for Russian energy exports to Europe, its biggest oil and gas customer.

EU foreign ministers on Monday disagreed on whether and how to include energy in sanctions, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to impose an embargo. Europe's leaders are set to meet tomorrow and any decision would need the agreement of all 27 states.

REUTERS